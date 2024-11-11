Earlier this year, salute released their new album TRUE MAGIC. Today, the Manchester-based producer is teaming up with pop royalty Jessie Ware for the exuberant tune “Heaven In Your Arms.”

“I’ve been a fan of salute for a while and caught their set in Sonar this summer,” Ware said. “From that point I was determined to work with them. salute sent me a load of tracks and this beat stood out. I wanted to make something optimistic and romantic. It reminds me of the garage I used to dance to in my teens but of course with salute’s unique and futuristic sound it feels brand new! I love the song and to see how it’s been going down in salutes shows in the states makes me so excited to perform it with them one day, or two!”

Listen below.