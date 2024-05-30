Last month, salute announced their new album TRUE MAGIC. So far we’ve heard “saving flowers” with Rina Sawayama and “system” with Empress Of, and today the producer is releasing the vivacious single “maybe it’s u” with Scottish record producer, DJ, and singer Sam Gellaitry.

TRUE MAGIC also features Disclosure, Karma Kid, and Léa Sen. salute previously say that they took a “pop approach” to the album, and that can be heard on “maybe it’s u,” which is catchy enough to be a radio hit. Hear it below.

TRUE MAGIC is out 7/12 via Ninja Tune.