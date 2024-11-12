Superheaven Share First New Song In Nine Years “Long Gone”

Superheaven haven’t released music since their 2015 emo-grunge classic Ours Is Chrome, yet, thanks to TikTok, they’ve never had as many fans as they do now. The elusive PA group recently blew up with their song “Youngest Daughter” from their revered 2013 debut Jar, and it got so big it was sampled by Yeat. Now, they’re finally back with a new song titled “Long Gone,” and it sounds like they never left.

The tune is a part of a two-song single arriving in December titled Long Gone / Numb To What Is Real. They’ve also signed to Blue Grape Music. About their comeback, guitarist/vocalist Jake Clarke said:

We did the Jar ten year show and that was really exciting to see that there was still interest in the band. Then that fall we played a few more shows and they were even crazier. It really made us realize that people really love this band and these songs we’d made.

Clarke engineered the track with drummer Zack Robbins and it was mixed by Rich Costey. “We didn’t want to be told no,” Clarke added. “We got to try every pedal, try every amp, and have all the time we wanted to do it.”

Clarke is also known for his solo project Webbed Wing, who shared Vol. III in August; it exploded with the same bleak aggression as Superheaven’s stuff. But “Long Gone” is quintessentially Superheaven, especially with the existentially disturbed opening lines delivered in a deadpan against sharp riffs: “We’re all alone/ Drifting through the great unknown.”

In our recent interview with Jon Simmons of fellow emo PA crew Balance And Composure, Simmons told us about Superheaven’s reaction to their viral moment: “I was actually with Zack [Robbins], their drummer, when they hit 100 million on Spotify for ‘Youngest Daughter.’ And he was so nonchalant. I’m like, ‘Bro, you can officially wear sunglasses inside.’”

They’re not wearing sunglasses inside in their “Long Gone” music video; they’re instead living out a horror-movie situation in an office space. Watch below.

TOUR DATES:

11/21 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works *

11/22 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *

11/23 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA! Live *

11/24 – Buffalo, NY @ RiverWorks *

11/26 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring *

11/27 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

11/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount *

12/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia *

12/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy *

12/04 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live *

12/06 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center *

12/07 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port *

12/08 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

12/10 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

12/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium *

12/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic *

* w/ The Story So Far, Koyo

Long Gone / Numb To What Is Real is out 12/10 on Blue Grape Music. Pre-order it here.