Last year, Webbed Wing dropped the surprise EP Right After I Smoke This…, which made our Best EPs Of 2023 list. Today, the Philly band is announcing their new album Vol. III. “Further” and “Burn It Down” are out now.

Webbed Wing has Superheaven’s Taylor Madison on vocals and guitar and Jake Clarke on drums, plus Mike Paulshock on bass. Vol. III, produced by emo mainstay Will Yip, follows 2021’s What’s So Fucking Funny?. Hear “Further” and “Burn It Down” below.

01 “Further”

02 “Tortuga”

03 “Burn It Down”

04 “So It Goes”

05 “Hero’s Death”

06 “Change Me”

07 “I Shared A Cell”

08 “Take It From Me”

09 “Where Mortal Men Dare Not Tread”

10 “My Front Door”

Vol. III is out 7/12 on Memory Music.