Webbed Wing – “Further” & “Burn It Down”

New Music March 25, 2024 9:55 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Webbed Wing – “Further” & “Burn It Down”

New Music March 25, 2024 9:55 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Last year, Webbed Wing dropped the surprise EP Right After I Smoke This…, which made our Best EPs Of 2023 list. Today, the Philly band is announcing their new album Vol. III. “Further” and “Burn It Down” are out now.

Webbed Wing has Superheaven’s Taylor Madison on vocals and guitar and Jake Clarke on drums, plus Mike Paulshock on bass. Vol. III, produced by emo mainstay Will Yip, follows 2021’s What’s So Fucking Funny?. Hear “Further” and “Burn It Down” below.

01 “Further”
02 “Tortuga”
03 “Burn It Down”
04 “So It Goes”
05 “Hero’s Death”
06 “Change Me”
07 “I Shared A Cell”
08 “Take It From Me”
09 “Where Mortal Men Dare Not Tread”
10 “My Front Door”

Vol. III is out 7/12 on Memory Music.

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

HEALTH Frontman Addresses Haters Of Their Amoeba What’s In My Bag? Video

2 days ago 0

Watch Bruce Springsteen Cover Elvis Presley And Meet Flavor Flav In Las Vegas

2 days ago 0

Joker: Folie à Deux Is “Mostly A Jukebox Musical” Featuring 15 “Very Well-Known” Songs

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest