Earlier this year, Koyo unveiled their long-awaited debut full-length Would You Miss It? Today, the Long Island emo crew is back with a new EP featuring the brand-new song “Mile A Minute.”

“This is the first full band, full-send Koyo track after releasing our first record — for sure an intimidating prospect,” frontman Joey Chiaramonte says. “We’ve been slowly but surely getting more music together, maybe keeping everything a little closer to our chests than usual. So we wanted to select one proper Koyo track to hold everyone down for a while. ‘Mile A Minute’ is a strong foot forward in this moment.”

The Mile A Minute EP also has recently released tunes “I Might Not Get Through All Of This” and “Ten Digits Away – Deluxe.” Stream the full EP below.

<a href="https://koyolihc.bandcamp.com/album/mile-a-minute">Mile A Minute by Koyo</a>

Mile A Minute is out now on Pure Noise.