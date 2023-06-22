The musicians from the Long Island band Koyo all come from heavy-ass hardcore bands, but in Koyo, they’re aiming for something else. Koyo’s music is a celebration of past generations of emo and melodic hardcore, especially of the stuff that came out of Long Island around the end of the century. This fall, Koyo will release their full-length debut Would You Miss It?, which features appearances from people like Glassjaw’s Daryl Palumbo and the Movielife’s Vinnie Caruana. We already posted first single “You’re On The List (Minus One),” and now Koyo have also dropped the early track “Anthem.”

You can’t play around when you pick a track title like “Anthem,” and Koyo are not messing around. “Anthem” is a fired-up pop-punk rager, played with hardcore conviction, and it’s about the urgent need for something — something like music — that’ll make you feel alive. Joey Chiaramonte sings that he’s willing to wreck his own life “because I still feel the rush,” and he goes for some full-bore sloganeering: “You know it’s LIHC forever/ If you don’t get it, you can fall right off.” That part is going to kill on Long Island.

In a press release, Chiaramonte says:

I feel like so many of the bands we love had songs that celebrate the world they come from — songs about finding music, hardcore, being inspired to create, those tangible moments that change your life when you’re young and just create an obsession with playing and going to shows. “Anthem” is our stab at adding to that greater catalog. Specifically, “Anthem” is more than just addressing personal nostalgia or coming-of-age show-going experiences. It’s an open letter to everyone out there right now, listening, understanding what I mean and say in that song without having to be walked through it. If you understand it immediately, the song is written about you.

The “Anthem” video is full of footage taken from a sweaty Long Island Koyo show last November. Check it out below.

Would You Miss It? is out 9/29 on Pure Noise Records.