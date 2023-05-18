Koyo – “You’re On The List (Minus One)”

New Music May 18, 2023 11:00 AM By Tom Breihan

Koyo – “You’re On The List (Minus One)”

New Music May 18, 2023 11:00 AM By Tom Breihan

A few years ago, a group of Long Island hardcore veterans, many of whom had played in some extremely heavy bands, got together to form Koyo, a band that’s rooted in Long Island’s history of emo, pop-punk, and extremely melodic hardcore. The band released their debut EP Painting Words Into Lines in 2020, and they followed it with Drives Out East a year later. Now, Koyo are finally ready to drop a full album on us.

Koyo’s debut LP Would You Miss It? is coming out this fall, and it’ll feature appearances from appearances from Glassjaw’s Daryl Palumbo, the Movielife’s Vinnie Caruana, and Vein.fm’s Anthony DiDio. First single “You’re On The List (Minus One)” revives the old emo tradition of vaguely clever song titles, and there’s also a lyric about “when your catastrophic dial tone meets the fear of being all alone.” It’s a big, bruised, catchy rager that could’ve easily come out 22 years ago. The video features appearances from My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero and Koyo’s buddies in Regulate. Below, check out the video and the Would You Miss It? tracklist.

TRACKLIST:
01 “51st State”
02 “You’re On The List (Minus One)”
03 “Life’s A Pill”
04 “I Might Not”
05 “Flatline Afternoon” (Feat. Anthony DiDio)
06 “Anthem”
07 “Sayonara Motel”
08 “Message Like A Bomb” (Feat. Daryl Palumbo)
09 “What’s Left To Say” (Feat. Vinnie Caruana)
10 “Postcards”
11 “Crushed”

Would You Miss It? is out 9/29 on Pure Noise Records.

Tom Breihan Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Riot Fest 2023 Lineup Has The Cure, Foo Fighters, Death Cab For Cutie, The Postal Service, & Much More

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Flo Rida’s “Right Round” (Feat. Kesha)

2 days ago 0

The Taylor Swift Live Experience Made Me All Emotional

3 days ago 0

Trouble Will Find Me Turns 10

2 days ago 0

Post Malone Announces New Album Austin: “I Played Guitar On Every Song”

3 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest