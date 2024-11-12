Throwing Muses, the long-running indie rock band led by Kristin Hersh, are getting ready for a new release sometime next year. Though we don’t have any more information on that front, the band have shared today’s new single “Drugstore Drastic,” their first new music since their 2020 album Sun Racket.

“Drugstore Drastic” is built off a power-pop acoustic guitar chug. Hersh explains in a statement: “The bulk of this song comes from a New Orleans sidewalk: an overheard conversation between a sober and a not sober person, as we all made our way toward the Cool Tree, an uptown meeting point with a shifting cast of characters, exotic birds and weird, twisting, tendril-like branches that reach out along the ground.”

Listen to “Drugstore Drastic” below.