Throwing Muses – “Drugstore Drastic”

New Music November 12, 2024 9:48 AM By Abby Jones

Throwing Muses – “Drugstore Drastic”

New Music November 12, 2024 9:48 AM By Abby Jones

Throwing Muses, the long-running indie rock band led by Kristin Hersh, are getting ready for a new release sometime next year. Though we don’t have any more information on that front, the band have shared today’s new single “Drugstore Drastic,” their first new music since their 2020 album Sun Racket.

“Drugstore Drastic” is built off a power-pop acoustic guitar chug. Hersh explains in a statement: “The bulk of this song comes from a New Orleans sidewalk: an overheard conversation between a sober and a not sober person, as we all made our way toward the Cool Tree, an uptown meeting point with a shifting cast of characters, exotic birds and weird, twisting, tendril-like branches that reach out along the ground.”

Listen to “Drugstore Drastic” below.

Abby Jones Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

CKY Frontman Says He Had “No Choice And Good Reason” To Assault Alien Ant Farm Singer

3 days ago 0

Alien Ant Farm’s Dryden Mitchell Kicks CKY Off Tour After Their Frontman Reportedly Punched Him In The Face

4 days ago 0

My Chemical Romance Tease Mysterious Graphic, Fans Speculate Release Of Scrapped Final Album The Paper Kingdom

2 days ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest