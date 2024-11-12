070 Shake’s New Album Will Reportedly Feature Courtney Love, JT, & Cam

On Friday, the New Jersey singer and rapper 070 Shake will release her new album Petrichor, and she’s been pretty mysterious about it. Shake only announced the record a few weeks ago, and she’s only shared one song, the stark and haunted old-time rock ‘n’ roll single “Winter Baby / New Jersey Blues.” But here’s one thing that I can tell you: I’ve heard Petrichor, and I was really impressed. Here’s another: The tracklist is out in the world now, and its features are pretty surprising.

As this Reddit thread points out, Apple Music, accidentally or otherwise, has published its listing for Petrichor. The album has only three features: Former City Girls member JT, country singer Cam, and motherfucking Courtney Love. As to that last one: Love’s appearance is on a version of “Song To The Siren,” the much-beloved 1970 Tim Buckley song that This Mortal Coil famously covered in 1983. I didn’t have access to those feature credits when I first heard Petrichor, so I was like, “Damn, she’s singing like Courtney Love on this one.” The tracklist could always change before the release, but you can check it out below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sin”

02 “Elephant”

03 “Pieces Of You”

04 “Vagabond”

05 “Lungs”

06 “Into Your Garden” (Feat. JT)

07 “Battlefield”

08 “Winter Baby / New Jersey Blues”

09 “Song To The Siren” (Feat. Courtney Love)

10 “What’s Wrong With Me”

11 “Blood On Your Hands”

12 “Never Let Us Fade” (Feat. Cam)

13 “Love”

Petrichor is out 11/15 on G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam/UMG. Still no word on Courtney Love’s album.