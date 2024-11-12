Coldplay Covered “Goosebumps,” Travis Scott Approves

Here’s one trend reportedly happening at big concerts right now: People yell “FEIN”! As in, they loudly request a performance of “FEIN,” the Travis Scott x Playboi Carti song from last year’s Utopia that I heard in a zillion YouTube preroll ads for Scott’s tour, in which Scott squeals “fein” over and over again. This happened to Coldplay Sunday during their gig at Sydney’s Accor Stadium. Chris Martin wasn’t sure what to do with the request.

Eventually he decided to cover “Goosebumps” instead. The band worked a bit of that 2016 Kendrick Lamar collab into “God Put A Smile Upon Your Face,” turning it into much more of an arena rock song. Unlike Scott, they did not perform “Goosebumps” a world-record 15 times in a row. They didn’t even play it through once, really. But Scott, who has shouted out Coldplay in multiple songs, was pleased with the gesture anyway. He tweeted “This got it” and a goat emoji along with a short video of the “Goosebumps” cover. Behold it all below.