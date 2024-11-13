The English acoustic-guitar virtuoso James Blackshaw has been through some things since the release of his last album, 2015’s Summoning Suns. In 2016, Blackshaw announced that he was leaving his music career behind, citing how difficult it’s become to make a living. He moved instead into the restaurant world, which honestly doesn’t seem that much more secure, but what is? In 2019, Blackshaw ended his hiatus, letting the world know that he had “a new energy and desire to record again and return to the stage.” A new record was a long time coming, but it’s here now.

Shortly after James Blackshaw said that he was coming back to music, he released a song called “Why Keep Still?” through Adult Swim. Last year, Blackshaw said that he was done with restaurants and working on a new album. Today, that LP finally arrives. It’s called Unraveling In Your Hands, and it’s dominated by its title track, the 27-minute instrumental reverie that opens the LP. The record only has three songs, one of which is “Why Keep Still?,” and that one is labeled as a bonus track.

James Blackshaw recorded Unraveling In Your Hands with multi-instrumentalist and longtime collaborator Charlotte Glasson, who adds string and wind instruments. Blackshaw wrote all the music, and he’s credited with guitar and organ. On first listen, the album casts the same kind of contemplative spell as Blackshaw’s past records. Stream it below.

<a href="https://jamesblackshaw.bandcamp.com/album/unraveling-in-your-hands">Unraveling In Your Hands by James Blackshaw</a>

Right now, Unraveling In Your Hands appears to be a Bandcamp exclusive; you can buy it here.