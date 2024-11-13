Cameron Winter – “$0”

New Music November 13, 2024 By Chris DeVille

Cameron Winter – "$0"

Cameron Winter, frontman for the contorted classic rockers Geese (not to be confused with the popular jam band Goose), shared his debut solo singles “Vines” and “Take It With You” last month. Today he’s released another new track in an old-fashioned way: as a free download on his website. Winter’s new song “$0” is an extended barroom piano howler that’s got a lot of louche Tom Waits energy. You won’t be able to miss the central lyrical conceit: “You make me feel like a $0 bill.” Grab the MP3 file here by dragging the flying flying money into the open hand emoji.

