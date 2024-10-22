Geese Frontman Cameron Winter Shares Debut Solo Music

New Music October 22, 2024 1:23 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last year, Geese released their latest album 3D Country, followed by an EP titled 4D Country. The Brooklyn band kicked off 2024 with a Justin Bieber cover, and now frontman Cameron Winter is sharing his debut solo songs, “Vines” and “Take It With You.”

The new tracks are mournful, Leonard Cohen-indebted ballads speckled with sprawling, poignant lyricism: “Your traveling companion can be memories/ You can lie awake with thoughts of simpler times/ You can love me from afar if that’s what puts you at ease/ But you won’t be on my mind,” Winter lulls on the moving “Take It With You.” Listen below.

