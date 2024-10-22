Geese Frontman Cameron Winter Shares Debut Solo Music
Last year, Geese released their latest album 3D Country, followed by an EP titled 4D Country. The Brooklyn band kicked off 2024 with a Justin Bieber cover, and now frontman Cameron Winter is sharing his debut solo songs, “Vines” and “Take It With You.”
The new tracks are mournful, Leonard Cohen-indebted ballads speckled with sprawling, poignant lyricism: “Your traveling companion can be memories/ You can lie awake with thoughts of simpler times/ You can love me from afar if that’s what puts you at ease/ But you won’t be on my mind,” Winter lulls on the moving “Take It With You.” Listen below.