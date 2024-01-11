Geese – “Baby” (Justin Bieber Cover)

New Music January 11, 2024 10:36 AM By Chris DeVille

With each passing week, it feels like I see some new tweet or comment from someone expressing their adoration for Geese’s 3D Country, on which the NYC Band To Watch moved past the indie dance-rock of their debut and into some truly idiosyncratic ’70s-throwback art-stunt rock ‘n’ roll. Today the band has shared a cover of Justin Bieber’s early career hit “Baby” in that style. They even included the Ludacris verse as wistful spoken word, so good on them. Listen below, set to a slideshow of AI-generated Justin Bieber images.

