Earlier this year, Geese released their album 3D Country. (This is the Brooklyn indie rock group Geese, not the very-popular jam band. That’s Goose.) Today, the band has announced plans to follow that album with a new EP called 4D Country, which will include a few songs from the same sessions. They’ve also shared one of those songs.

The new track “Jesse” has been a part of Geese’s live shows since last year, but it’s only just coming out now. The band co-produced the song with James Ford, and it’s got the same lackadaisical, pseudo-ironic country-rock feel as the 3D Country album. The “Jesse” video, directed by Charlotte Tampol and Grace Watts, has fun with occult imagery. Below, check out the video and the 4D Country tracklist.

TRACKLIST:

01 “4D Country”

02 “Jesse”

03 “Art Of War”

04 “Killing My Borrowed Time”

05 “Space Race”

The 4D Country EP is out 10/13 on Partisan.