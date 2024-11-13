There’s already a shit-ton of new Christmas music out this year, and we still have just over six weeks left until the big day. Today, A Certain Ratio are throwing their Santa hat into the holiday music ring with a new EP called Christmasville UK. Lead single “Now And Laughter” is out now.

“Now And Laughter” is described as an ode to “the unsung heroes that are on hand when the pressures of the festivities can become too much to bear.” It’s one of four tracks on the EP, which also boasts reworked versions of songs from It All Comes Down To This, A Certain Ratio’s album from last March.

See the tracklist and listen to “Now And Laughter” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Now And Laughter”

02 “Where You Coming From” [Jane Weaver Rework]

03 “Out From Under” [Emperor Machine Extended Rework]

04 “We All Need” [Jezebell’s Ghost Train Mix]

Christmasville UK is out 12/11 via Mute.