A Certain Ratio – “All Comes Down To This”

New Music January 18, 2024 11:15 AM By James Rettig

A Certain Ratio have announced a new album, It All Comes Down To This, which was produced by Speedy Wunderground head Dan Carey. It’s the English post-punk veterans’ follow-up to last year’s 1982. “It’s the Ratio removing the safety net,” Jez Kerr shared in a press release. “Every element of everything we’ve done on this album has been a change.”

Donald Johnson added: “It wasn’t a matter of rubbing everyone else out, it was, ‘let’s find the thing that makes us work. And we know that’s just the three of us being as basic as possible – no frills, no major overdubs. Just visceral and happening in the moment.”

Listen to lead single “All Comes Down To This” below.

TRACKLIST:
01 “All Comes Down To This”
02 “Keep It Real”
03 “We All Need”
04 “Surfer Ticket”
05 “Bitten By A Lizard”
06 “God Knows”
07 “Out From Under”
08 “Estate Kings”
09 “Where You Coming From”
10 “Dorothy Says”

It All Comes Down To This is out 4/19 via Mute. Pre-order it here.

