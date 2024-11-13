Lady Gaga Cast In Wednesday Season 2

Lady Gaga has been very busy lately. She just starred as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux, for which she recorded a whole accompanying album. Along with that, she also has a separate, proper studio album on the way, and she released its lead single “Disease” a couple of weeks ago. Her one-off Bruno Mars duet “Die With A Smile” has been lingering at #2 on the Hot 100 for weeks. On top of it all, she’ll now get to cash in some checks from Netflix, as she’s been cast in the upcoming second season of Wednesday opposite Jenna Ortega.

Incidentally, Wednesday’s initial season helped Lady Gaga’s 2011 song “Bloody Mary” go viral on TikTok. Then at the 2023 Golden Globes, Ortega said that she wanted Gaga to join the show’s cast. Details about her role are under wraps for now, as are details about whether or not she’s recording an accompanying album for this, too.