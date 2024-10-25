Between starring in Joker: Folie À Deux and releasing its companion album Harlequin, Lady Gaga has somehow found time to record more new music. (Harlequin is not the follow-up to 2020’s Chromatica; she has said that #7 is officially arriving in February. And considering how badly Joker flopped at the box office, some new, hopefully banger-filled pop from Gaga could be just the distraction for everyone involved.) This week, Gaga released a trailer for a new song called “Disease,” which is out now.

Rumored to be a “return to form” single in the vein of Gaga’s early-career Born This Way material, “Disease” stomps in with dissonant metallic clangs and operatic howls. “I could play the doctor/ I can cure your disease,” Gaga goes on the chorus. “If you were a sinner/ I could make you believe/ Lay you down like one, two, three/ Eyes roll back with ecstasy/ I can smell your sickness/ I can cure ya/ Cure your disease.”

“Disease” was written by Lady Gaga, Andrew Watt, Cirkut, and the singer’s fiancé Michael Polansky, who also contributed to Harlequin. Gaga, Watt, and Cirkut are also listed as producers. Check it out below.