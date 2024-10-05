Joker: Folie à Deux Receives “Unprecedented” D CinemaScore

The anticipation for Joker: Folie à Deux has been building for a long time. It was confirmed back in 2022 that Lady Gaga would star in the film, and in the midst of trailers rolling out earlier this year, the pop star started teasing her next album (it’s slated for release in February, and a single is supposed to arrive this month). However, the Todd Phillips-directed picture premiered on Friday (Oct. 4), and it became the first Hollywood comic book movie to earn a D CinemaScore from audiences.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel earned a soft $20 million at the box office on the opening night, including $7 million in previews, for a projected launch below $50 million. Three weeks ago, it was expecting to do $70 million; then, the numbers dropped to between $50 million and $60 million. Its prequel Joker debuted to $96.2 million back in 2019.