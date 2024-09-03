Lady Gaga Sings In New Joker: Folie À Deux Clip, Announces LG7 Single Coming Next Month

It looks like Lady Gaga is going to have a very busy fall. A few weeks ago, she and Bruno Mars released their duet “Die With A Smile,” which debuted high on the charts. Next month, she’ll be onscreen as Harley Quinn in the new big-deal sequel Joker: Folie À Deux, which is reportedly a musical. Now, Gaga is teasing a new album rollout that’ll start around the same time that the movie drops.

But first: The movie. The people behind Joker: Folie À Deux have shared a new scene in which we see Gaga opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker. The brief scene already got some play in the trailer. It’s got Gaga telling Phoenix how much she enjoyed the Joker scene where he (spoiler) murders Robert De Niro on live TV. I guess she liked that movie better than I did. Gaga also sings a little bit of “Get Happy,” a song that Judy Garland made famous in the 1950 film Summer Stock. I wouldn’t say that this performance takes full advantage of Gaga’s vocal range. Watch the scene below.

Here is a new clip from "Joker: Folie À Deux," starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. Watch the trailer: https://t.co/6O6turMHBs pic.twitter.com/enleiqWhxk — IndieWire (@IndieWire) September 3, 2024

On Instagram, Gaga has also posted an itinerary for “Madame Lady Gaga,” and it lists “LG7 first single” at an unspecified date in October. So this means Lady Gaga has a new album in the works, and it also means that “Die With A Smile” does not count as that album’s lead single. Stay tuned.