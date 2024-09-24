Lady Gaga Releasing Joker: Folie à Deux Companion Album Harlequin This Friday

Lady Gaga fans have been waiting years for a new album. They’re getting one this Friday, though maybe not the one they were expecting. Joker: Folie à Deux, the jukebox-musical Joker sequel that costars Gaga as Lee Quinzel/Harley Quinn, is out next week. She just announced that this Friday, one week before that theatrical release date, she’ll be dropping Harlequin, a new LP designed as a companion to the film. That image above is the cover art, and a separate image of a milk carton contains the 13-song tracklist.

Joker: Folie à Deux supposedly features 15 “very well-known songs,” many of which appear to be included on this album. What’s not on there is Gaga’s new hit Bruno Mars collab “Die With A Smile,” even though it would make sense given the title and Gaga’s makeup situation on the cover art. Presumably “If My Friends Could See Me Now” is directed at her old haters from college. Notably, as seen on the vinyl sticker, Gaga’s fiancé Michael Polansky is credited as either a producer or executive producer.

Harlequin is not the proper Chromatica follow-up that Gaga been billing as LG7, which has a lead single dropping in October ahead of the full project’s February release. Billboards promoting “LG6.5” recently appeared, and it seems evident that those refer to Harlequin.

Check out Gaga’s announcement post and the Harlequin tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Good Morning”

02 “Get Happy (2024)”

03 “Oh, When The Saints”

04 “World On A String”

05 “If My Friends Could See Me Now”

06 “That’s Entertainment”

07 “Smile”

08 “The Joker”

09 “Folie à Deux”

10 “Gonna Build A Mountain”

11 “Close To You”

12 “Happy Mistake”

13 “That’s Life”

Harlequin is out 9/27. Pre-order it here.