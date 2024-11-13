James Blake Shares “Like The End” With Artwork That’s Sorta Fucked Up

It’s an interesting day for digital artwork on Music Twitter. Earlier, Lil Nas X shared a promo image for his new album Dreamboy, prompting London producer Sega Bodega to point out how closely it resembles the art for his 2021 single “Angel On My Shoulder.” (Nas later acknowledged Sega Bodega’s art was its reference.) Now, hardcore staples Fucked Up appear peeved at James Blake because of the artwork to his just-released single “Like The End.” It bears some resemblance to their 2018 album Dose Your Dreams.

As you can see, Blake’s artwork for “Like The End” depicts the Sphere in Las Vegas, only it’s a giant smiley face on fire. Quote-tweeting Blake’s announcement that the track is now out, Fucked Up wrote simply, “wtf.” We’ve reached out to the band to see if they were just joking and will update if we hear back. UPDATE: Fucked Up aren’t really angry, they told Stereogum “it’s just fun.” 🙂

You be the judge below then check out Blake’s track.