Lil Nas X Announces New Single, Sega Bodega Accuses Him Of Ripping Off His Artwork

News November 13, 2024 10:52 AM By Tom Breihan

It’s always something, isn’t it? At the beginning of this year, Lil Nas X attempted a grand return with his single “J Christ,” and it flopped badly. In the immediate aftermath, LNX tried posting his tracks on SoundCloud, effectively leaking his own material. When he shared his song “Light Again,” he wrote, “sorry Columbia!” Now, it looks like “Light Again” is getting a proper release, but there’s also another artist claiming, with justification, that Lil Nas X bit his cover art.

On Twitter yesterday, Lil Nas X posted that “Light Again” will “Be Yours” on Friday. He also shared a teaser for Dreamboy, which appears to be a series of EPs. If I’m reading that right, then the first one is called Let There Be Light, and it’s coming soon. Or maybe Dreamboy is an album? On Twitter, Lil Nas X writes, “dreamboy isn’t just an album, it’s me coping with the loss of what once was and fighting for a new world. im so excited to bring you on the journey.”

But when Lil Nas X posted what appears to be his Dreamboy cover art, Sega Bodega quite rightly pointed out how closely it resembles the art for his own 2021 single “Angel On My Shoulder.” Sega Bodega is a London producer who’s worked with artists like Björk, Rosalía, and Caroline Polachek. On Twitter, he says, “not even trying to put a spin on it is where I’m like yeesh.”

In this case, anyway, there’s no mystery. On his Instagram story, Lil Nas X recently posted that “Angel On My Shoulder” cover, identifying it as a reference. Maybe he should’ve cleared it with Sega Bodega first.

In other news, Shaboozy’s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” is getting close to catching up with the Billboard chart record that Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus set when “Old Town Road” spent a still-incredible 19 weeks at #1 five years ago.

