Fresh off of touring with Wallows in North America and Olivia Rodrigo in Australia, New Zealand alt-pop player BENEE has a brand-new single for us. Titled “Animal,” this new one follows September’s “Sad Boiii.” Both will show up on her forthcoming album, which drops next year.

Upbeat and anthemic, “Animal” has a clear hip-hop influence, with a glitchy backing track. “And you can’t stay mad at me, I’m just an animal,” BENEE sings on the chorus. “A micro-celebrity, but I mean nothing at all.”

Benee shared this statement on the song:

“Animal” is a song I wrote when I felt extreme existential dread. When flying in a plane on tour, looking down onto what looks like an ant-like world really inspired the lyrics. How huge something feels when you’re in it, but zoomed out so SMALL. I love thinking about life like that. I thought about this concept long and hard, and I feel we can only be playful with the thought of how insignificant and small we are compared to the universe. There’s peace in not knowing what anything is here for. It makes me want to enjoy everything in life even more.

Watch the “Animal” video, directed by Keith Herron, below.