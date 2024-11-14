Young Florida rap legend Denzel Curry is on a very serious run right now. This year, he’s showed up on a lot of other people’s songs and gone absolutely nuts, to the point where I wonder why so many people are eager to be blown away on their own tracks. Curry’s got new music of his own, too. A few months, ago, he released King Of The Mischievous South Vol. 2, the guest-heavy and deliriously fun sequel to a mixtape that came out back in 2012. Tomorrow, he’ll release a new version of that album with a bunch of extra songs.

We’ll have to wait until tomorrow to hear three of those five deluxe-edition bonus tracks, but two of them are out in the world now. We already posted “Still In The Paint,” a redundant but undeniably fun Waka Flocka Flame flip with Lazer Dim 700 and Bktherula. Today, Curry has also shared the fully ridiculous “Got Me Geeked.” For this one, producer and past collaborator Powers Pleasant goes for a slinky ’90s R&B sound, and Curry goes into Bone Thug-style melodic sing-rap. He’s good at it! The man can sing!

Nasser Boulaich and Ramon Castellanos directed the “Got Me Geeked” single, which does a nice job replicating the feeling of being high at a strip club extremely late at night. Um, not that I would know or anything. Check it out below.

The newly renamed King Of The Mischievous South is out 11/15 on Loma Vista.