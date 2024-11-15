The UK retro-soul star Yola released her single “Future Enemies” a couple of months ago, and she was supposed to release her new EP My Way today. That release has been pushed back to early next year, but we do get a new Yola single today. A press release suggests that her new song “Symphony” is supposed to reflect Yola’s love of ’90s R&B groups like En Vogue, and I do hear some of the drum-clattering turbo-sass of “Free Your Mind” in there. Really, though, this sounds like expertly sung British retro-soul, with a few more rock guitars thrown into the mix. Give it a listen below.

With its new release date, the My Way EP is out 1/17 on S-Curve.