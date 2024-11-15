Watch Comedian Adam Hills Try To Bleep Amyl & The Sniffers Profanities On Live TV

Amyl And The Sniffers’ new album Cartoon Darkness is full of mischief. The cover is a photograph of the band with Amy Taylor flashing the camera, and the opening track is an indulgently profane anthem called “Jerkin’.” On Friday (Nov. 8), the Australian punks took that song to the British late-night show The Last Leg, where host Adam Hills made a game out of attempting to censor inappropriate words as they performed.

The first lines were the hardest part: “You’re a dumb cunt, you’re an asshole/ Every time you talk, you mumble, grumbles/ Need to wipe your mouth after you speak/ ‘Cause it’s an asshole, bum hole, dumb cunt.” Hills understandably did not do a great job, especially when trying to bleep out the chorus: “Jerkin’ on your/ Squirter, cunt.” Watch a clip below.