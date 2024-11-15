Virginia singer Shaboozey now has himself a brand-new Billboard chart record. His J-Kwon-quoting country singalong “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” has been dominating the pop and country charts for months, and according to a press release, it’s the longest reigning Hot 100 #1 by a solo artist” in Billboard history. That’s technically true, but it’s also one of those made-up records that doesn’t actually mean anything. Still, “A Bar Song” is currently in its 17th week at #1. If Shaboozey gets two more weeks on top, he will catch up to Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road,” another unexpected country-rap hybrid. That would be a big deal. Anyway, Shaboozey has a new song today.

Shaboozy’s new song “Good News” is his first since “A Bar Song” took over the known universe, and it’s pretty much straight-up country, with a bit of hey-ho folk-revival stuff in there. The song is a lament, sung from the perspective of someone who’s going through some stuff: “I need some good news/ Sittin’ here, sippin’ on cold truth/ Nobody knows what I’m goin’ through/ Bet the devil wouldn’t walk in my shoes.” One might argue that Shaboozey gets good news every week, when the Billboard chart numbers come out. Nevertheless, it’s a pretty song, and you can hear it below.

“Good News” is out now on American Dogwood/EMPIRE.