Charli XCX Hosted SNL: Watch Her Impersonate Adele, Update Viral Domingo Sketch, And Star In A Lonely Island Short

News November 17, 2024 11:54 AM By Abby Jones

There was exclusive merch. There were many It Girls. There was lots of Brat green. Charli XCX pulled double-duty on SNL on Saturday, her third time as musical guest and her first time hosting. She performed Brat highlights “360” (introduced by Julia Fox) and “Sympathy Is A Knife” and starred in a bunch of sketches.

Reviving the viral “Domingo” moment from last month’s Ariana Grande-hosted episode, Charli starred as the cousin of a mom-to-be and sang a parody of Chappell Roan’s “Hot To Go!” at her baby shower. In a sketch called “It Girl Thanksgiving,” Charli played Victoria Beckham alongside Chloe Fineman’s Julia Fox, Ego Nwodim’s Naomi Campbell, Sarah Sherman’s Rachel Sennott, Heidi Gardner’s Cher, and more.

In the pre-taped sketches, Charli did impressions of Troye Sivan and Adele at a screen test for Wicked; Bowen Yang reprised his own impression of Charli. She also sang with Andy Samberg in a Lonely Island song about unnecessary 911 calls. And in a sketch that ended up getting cut for time, she had a series of 30 Rock “meet cutes” that didn’t end so well for the Please Don’t Destroy boys.

Elsewhere during the show, Charli played an attendee of Shrek: The Musical, a producer of a bro podcast, a star student in a commercial acting class, and a contestant on a Thanksgiving Baking Championship. Former cast member Kyle Mooney made a surprise appearance, while Alec Baldwin debuted his impression of RFK Jr. See episode highlights below.

In more SNL news, they announced that their Dec. 7 episode will be hosted by Paul Mescal with “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” singer Shaboozey as musical guest.

