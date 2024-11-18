Beyoncé Will Play The Halftime Show Of The Texans/Ravens Christmas Day Game On Netflix

This past Friday, some 60 million people tuned in to watch Mike Tyson fight Jake Paul live on Netflix. This was an early test of Netflix’s ability to broadcast live sports. The stream looked like dogshit for most of the people who tuned in, but the experiment is not over. On Christmas Day, Netflix will broadcast two NFL games for the first time ever. (Christmas Day gave have traditionally been showcase moments for the NBA, but now the NFL is getting in on that action.) One of those games is a Texas/Ravens matchup that’ll go down in Houston, and it’ll feature a halftime show from Houston superstar Beyoncé.

Beyoncé announced her halftime show in a social media post last night. In the short teaser video, she stands atop a Houston slab that’s been covered in roses, wears a cowboy hat, and catches a football. (The catch looks totally unnatural, like the film was reversed.) The announcement doesn’t convey much more information than that, but this will be Beyoncé’s first live performance in more than a year. According to Rolling Stone, Beyoncé’s company Parkwood Entertainment is producing the show with Jesse Collins Entertainment. It’ll presumably also be her first time singing Cowboy Carter songs live. Per a press release, her set is “expected to feature some special guests who are featured on the Cowboy Carter album,” so it could possibly include people like Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Shaboozey, Willie Nelson, and Dolly Parton.

Beyoncé and Netflix have worked together before; the streaming service is the home of Homecoming, the live film of her 2018 Coachella headlining performances. Regular-season NFL games don’t typically have big-deal halftime-show performances, so this is a new thing. Previously, Beyoncê headlined one of the great Halftime Shows in Super Bowl history in 2013, and the stadium’s power suddenly went out right after she finished her set. (The Ravens won that Super Bowl, so maybe she’s a good-luck charm for them.) She also did special-guest duties during Coldplay’s Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2016. Earlier this month, Beyoncé led the nominations for next year’s Grammys, and she became the artist with the most career nominations in Grammy history.

The Texans/Ravens game airs live on Netflix 12/25 at 4:30PM eastern. there will also be a Chiefs/Steelers game earlier that day, and now we have to wonder whether that one will also have a superstar halftime show.