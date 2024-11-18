Playboi Carti Brings Out The Weeknd At Camp Flog Gnaw, Promises New Music This Week

Playboi Carti Brings Out The Weeknd At Camp Flog Gnaw, Promises New Music This Week

November 18, 2024

The Weeknd has a new album on the way called Hurry Up Tomorrow. While he’s yet to confirm its release date, he has teased quite a bit of music from it already, including the Playboi Carti-featuring and Pharrell-produced “Timeless.” Carti — who, incidentally, has also announced a new album with no release date — returned to Camp Flog Gnaw on Saturday, and he brought out the Weeknd during his set to do “Timeless” live together. But that’s not all! Carti also confirmed on Instagram that he’s dropping a new single this Friday. Until then, watch some fan-captured clips from his Camp Flog Gnaw set below.

 

