The Weeknd Announces New Album Hurry Up Tomorrow

For months, Abel Tesfaye has been teasing what’s billed as his final album as the Weeknd. There have been lengthy snippets of new music, and a huge one-off concert featuring an all-new production is planned for this Saturday in São Paulo. (Come to Brazil, you say?) Today, we learn the title of this new project.

In a scrolling text message posted to his social accounts, the Weeknd has revealed that his new LP is called Hurry Up Tomorrow. That makes sense following After Hours and Dawn FM, and indeed, the new one is the completion of what Tesfaye is calling his Nightmare Trilogy. (Relatedly, he’s getting his own Nightmare Trilogy-themed haunted house at Universal Studios Hollywood this fall as part of the theme park’s Halloween Horror Nights.)

Tesfaye’s message announcing Hurry Up Tomorrow is strewn with allusions to his recent work and the full scope of his career, starting with a reference to 14 years ago, when the Weeknd project was just getting off the ground. Read it below.

YESTERDAY WAS FOURTEEN YEARS AGO… WE HELD OUR BREATH, FALLING INTO A SHIMMERING SEA IN THE AFTER HOURS OF THE NIGHT… ATTEMPTED TO CLEANSE THE WOUNDS WITH MELODIES AND LIGHTS, A BULLETPROOF BANDAGE TO SHIELD WHAT LIES BENEATH. IN A PLACE WHERE THE SEASONS NEVER CHANGED, WHERE TIME CEASED TO EXIST. BUT THEREIN LIES THE PROBLEM. TODAY HAS FELT LIKE AN ENDLESS SPIN. I KEEP DISTORTING THE TRUTH, IMMUNE TO THE DIZZINESS, NUMB TO THE NAUSEA. WHAT LIES BENEATH — SCREAMS IN SILENCE. I LOOK IN THE MIRROR AND FEEL BOTH OLD AND NEW, STUCK IN LIMBO AND UNABLE TO MOVE. I STILL HAVEN’T FACED MYSELF. MORE SONGS COULD HELP, BUT WHAT DO I HAVE LEFT TO SAY? WOE IS ME IN MY GILDED CAGE, RIGHT? THE VERY THING THAT ONCE MADE ME INVINCIBLE FAILED ME ON THE WORLD STAGE. A NEW TRAUMA SURFACED, OPENING FLOODGATES. A NEW PATH AWAITS. WHEN TODAY ENDS, I’LL DISCOVER WHO I AM.

So, album title reveal today, newfangled live show Saturday… are we getting this album Friday at midnight? Hurry up, tomorrow night!