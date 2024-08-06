The Weeknd Teases Final Album With Another Cryptic Video Featuring New Music

It’s been a little more than two years since the Weeknd released his last album, the excellent Dawn FM. He’s been plenty busy since then — touring, making a bad TV show, feuding with Drake, etc. Now, the Weeknd is building up to a new album, which he says will be the last one that comes out under the name he’s been using since House Of Balloons. This morning, he’s shared three and a half minutes of new music, which may or may not appear on this mysterious upcoming LP.

A couple of weeks ago, the Weeknd shared an extended teaser for a new song that might be called “The Abyss.” Today, he’s done something similar, with a video posted under the title “Unprepared certainty…” Is that the name of the song? Is it, in fact, a song? We don’t know! This one lasts for three and a half minutes, and the music is full of rising, orchestral, ominous drones. The Weeknd sings about his legacy, and the music is awfully pretty, even if it again sounds more like an extended intro than a proper self-contained song.

As with the last teaser, this one comes with a dark CGI animation; Evan Larsen is the credited director. In a series of moving dioramas, a little kid — a younger version of Abel Tesfaye, presumably — flees from a creeping black fog that threatens to engulf him. There are possible Easter-egg references to the Weeknd’s history, if you’re up on any of that. Presumably, all this activity will build up to some kind of reveal at the Weeknd’s one-off concert in São Paolo next month. Watch the new teaser below.

If you’re looking to brush up on the Weeknd’s history, he just made his first appearance in our Number Ones column — which brings to mind the idea that the Weeknd doesn’t really need to release new music, since his older songs can just blow up on TikTok and climb the charts on their own now.