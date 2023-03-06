TikTok strikes again! “Die For You,” a deep cut from the Weeknd’s 2016 album Starboy, has taken on new life in recent months. The song caught fire on TikTok early this year and shot all the way up to #6 on the Billboard Hot 100, in part thanks to renewed streaming and radio action sparked by the video platform. Now, as Billboard reports, a new remix of the song featuring old pal Ariana Grande has taken “Die For You” all the way to #1. “Die For You” is the seventh #1 hit for each artist, including their prior duet on the remix of “Save Your Tears.”