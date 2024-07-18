The Weeknd Shares Video Teaser For One-Off São Paulo Concert

News July 18, 2024 7:40 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Last year was a massive year for Abel Tesfaye. His HBO series The Idol premiered, his hit “Blinding Lights” became Spotify’s most-streamed song of all time, and then he revealed that only one more album would come out under the name the Weeknd. On Wednesday, the Canadian star announced a one-night-only concert in Brazil.

The show will take place at São Paul’s Estádio MorumBIS and will feature never-before-seen production. An artist presale begins on Monday, July 22 at 10am BRT, with general onsale starting Thursday, July 25 at 10am BRT. Watch the intense teaser below.

