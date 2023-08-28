The Weeknd’s HBO Series The Idol Won’t Get A Second Season

Well, this isn’t entirely surprising, but here it is anyway. The Weeknd and and Sam Levinson’s poorly reviewed and highly controversial HBO show The Idol starring Lily-Rose Depp won’t be getting a second season, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The Idol was one of HBO’s most provocative original programs, and we’re pleased by the strong audience response,” an HBO spokesperson said in a statement. “After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We’re grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work.” Apparently a decision to renew was “in flux” up until recently. Gotta love that PR language — “strong audience response” is certainly one way of putting it.

In June, reports surfaced that The Idol had been canceled before its five-episode season wrapped airing — rumors that turned out to be false at the time. Guess HBO just needed some time and distance before officially pulling the plug.

