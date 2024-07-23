The Weeknd has entered the teaser zone. Earlier this year, Abel Tesfaye played a peripheral role in the Drake/Kendrick Lamar beef and popped up at a Mike Dean show to cover David Lynch — the sorts of things that megastars do when they’re in between big media cycles. Later this summer, the Weeknd will play a much-hyped one-off concert in São Paolo, which seems to signal the beginning of another cycle. Now, he’s posted a surprisingly expansive chunk of new media on social media.

On Twitter and Instagram this afternoon, the Weeknd repeated that Nietzsche quote about “when you gaze long enough into the abyss, the abyss gazes also into you.” Along with it, he posted a portentous CGI video that’s accompanied by about two and a half minutes of new music. On the track, which seems to be called “The Abyss,” we hear the Weeknd’s angelic tenor over ominous bleeps and drones. It rises in intensity, but then the teaser ends just as the beat drops. Check it out below.