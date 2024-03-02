Watch The Weeknd Cover David Lynch’s “In Heaven” And Sing Unreleased “Take Me Back To LA” With Mike Dean In LA

On Friday, Mike Dean performed at the Wiltern Theatre in LA for his birthday. The producer brought out the Weeknd and Travis Scott during his set.

Abel Tesfaye and Mike Dean teamed up to cover David Lynch’s “In Heaven (Lady In The Radiator Song),” the director’s collaborative track with Peter Ivers from Eraserhead. The two also performed the unreleased “Take Me Back To LA,” which Tesfaye premiered on Instagram Live years ago and performed snippets of on tour last year.

Travis Scott did “Circus Maximus” with Dean and Tesfaye, as well as “Fein,” which he performed at the Grammys last month. Watch videos of the show below.