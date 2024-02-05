Grammys 2024: Watch Travis Scott Perform “Fein” With Playboi Carti And Smash Folding Chairs

Travis Scott only picked up one nomination at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards with Best Rap Album for UTOPIA, and he lost that award to Killer Mike’s MICHAEL. But the rapper was still booked to appear for a performance during the ceremony on Sunday. He did a medley of Utopia songs highlighted by the Playboi Carti collab “FEIN,” with a masked Carti on the mic while Scott smashed folding chairs.

This is Scott’s second time performing on the Grammys stage. In 2019, he performed two tracks alongside Philip Bailey and James Blake after he released Astroworld.

Watch below.