Watch Jack White & St. Vincent Play The Beatles’ “The End” With Paul McCartney At Corona Capital

Paul McCartney closed out Mexico City’s Corona Capital festival Sunday night with some all-star pals. During Macca’s customary show-closing rendition of the Beatles’ “The End,” Jack White and St. Vincent both took the stage with guitars to join in the six-string euphoria. As Consequence points out, it was White’s first time onstage with McCartney. Annie Clark, who also took the stage for “Get Back” earlier in the set, previously collaborated with McCartney on “Women And Wives” from 2021’s McCartney III Imagined. Check out footage from Corona Capital below.