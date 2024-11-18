Primus Post Open Call For New Drummer

Last month, Primus revealed that drummer Tim “Herb” Alexander quit over email, saying he “lost his passion for playing.” The former member has since clarified what happened to Rolling Stone, explaining he has “been in a place of deep healing and intensive mental health rehabilitation, learning to confront struggles I’ve carried for years.” Now, the band is looking for someone to fill his role.

“We are currently taking submissions from all points in the universe for the position of Primus drummer/percussionist,” Primus wrote in a statement on social media. It continued:

Seeking a well-mannered, affable individual with original sensibility and aesthetic, possessing a desire to open new doors in the creative world. Flashy chops are wonderful, but groove, pocket, and the ability to listen, react, and contribute to the musical conversation is a must. Submit resume and a recent video performance to drumsearch@primusville.com.

For the group’s annual New Year’s show, they’ll be joined by members of Holy Mackerel and Frog Brigade. For the Live In The Sand festival in March, Tool’s Danny Carey will take on the responsibility.