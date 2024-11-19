When Horsegirl signed to Matador in 2021, their debut EP Ballroom Dance Scene et cetera (best of Horsegirl) earned the young indie rockers a Band To Watch title, and their 2022 LP Versions Of Modern Performance got them an Album Of The Week honor. Today, the beloved group is announcing its follow-up, Phonetics On And On, produced by Cate Le Bon. The meditative lead single “2468” is out now.

“2468” comes with a music video directed by Eliza Callahan and choreographed by Alexa West, and it encapsulates the deadpan fun of Horsegirl’s music. They’re also revealing a handful of US tour dates for this spring. See those below along with the video.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Where’d You Go”

02 “Rock City”

03 “In Twos”

04 “2468”

05 “Well I Know You’re Shy”

06 “Julie”

07 “Switch Over”

08 “Information Content”

09 “Frontrunner”

10 “Sport Meets Sound”

11 “I Can’t Stand To See You”

TOUR DATES:

02/22 – Chicago, IL @ Metro (Record Release Show) ^

03/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church %

03/22 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat %

03/23 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings %

03/24 – Richmond, VA @ The Warehouse %

03/26 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom %

03/27 – Somerville, MA @ Arts at The Armory %

03/28 – Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater %

03/29 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw %

^ w/ Lifeguard & Answering Machines

% w/ Free Range

Phonetics On And On is out 2/14 via Matador. Pre-order it here.