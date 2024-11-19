Watch Charli XCX Play Surprise Set In Times Square

After doing double-duty on SNL over the weekend, Charli XCX is making the most of her NYC trip. The pop star has been teasing a surprise, and it ended up being a last-minute performance in Times Square in a collaboration with H&M.

Charli played the Brat highlights “360,” “365,” “Apple,” and “Von Dutch,” plus the deluxe’s “Guess.” The show was announced only a half hour before starting, and Times Square glowed with the famous green of the LP artwork. Brat Summer might be over, but it’s feeling like Brat Fall. Watch clips from the gig below.

Charli xcx shuts down Times Square with a surprise free concert pic.twitter.com/K7Gcshw9ca — xcxshake (@xcxshake) November 19, 2024

GUESS LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE THIS ISNT REALLLL @charli_xcx pic.twitter.com/kBmEdPwidf — sav 🪄🐰 (@picturedofus) November 18, 2024