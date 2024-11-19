Morrissey Says Nobody Will Release His New Album Because Free Speech Is “Criminalized”

Way back in 2021, Morrissey announced a new Andrew Watt-produced LP called Bonfire Of Teenagers, and he called it “the best album of my life.” That record still hasn’t come out, and Morrissey has some big ideas as to why. Morrissey parted ways with Capitol, the label that was supposed to release Bonfire Of Teenagers, in 2022. Last year, he accused Capitol Music Group Chair and CEO Michelle Jubelirer of trying to wreck his career. A few months ago, Morrissey said that the label wouldn’t release the LP because of the title track, which references the 2017 terrorist attack on an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. At a recent New Jersey show, Morrissey had more to say.

Last week, Morrissey performed at Newark’s New Jersey Performing Arts Center. According to the Asbury Park Press, Morrissey told the crowd that labels will no longer release his music because free speech has been “criminalized” in the UK. Here’s what he said:

As you know, nobody will release my music anymore. As you know because I’m a chief exponent of free speech. In England at least, it’s now criminalized. You cannot speak freely in England. If you don’t believe me, go there. Express an opinion, you’ll be sent to prison. It’s very, very difficult.

Too bad. Oh well.