Elton John & Jake Shears’ Tammy Faye Musical Announces Closure Days After Opening

The new Broadway musical Tammy Faye has revealed it will be ending abruptly, with the last show taking place on Dec. 8. The production — which has music from Elton John and lyrics by the Scissor Sisters’ Jake Shears — was poorly received in New York after opening last week at the Palace Theatre.

Tammy Faye centers on the televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, and it will close with 24 preview and 29 regular performances. Reviews call it “messy,” “hollow,” and “always on shaky ground.” It did, however, get some love from R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe, who lauded it as “a beautifully moving and soulful telling of the Tammy Faye Bakker story” on Instagram.

Shears will remain busy, as the Scissor Sisters just announced their first shows in 13 years.

