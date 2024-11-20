Taylor Swift Will Be On The New Kendrick Lamar Album, Says DJ Snake

News November 19, 2024 7:02 PM By Danielle Chelosky

One of the most memorable moments of this year was the feud between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, but it doesn’t seem quite over. On “Taylor Made Freestyle,” Drake dissed Lamar for being on the “Bad Blood” remix: “Make another 1 for the Swifties.” The “Not Like Us” rapper is going to do just that, at least according to DJ Snake.

In an interview, DJ Snake said Swift is featured on Lamar’s new album. Even if he’s not the most reliable source, both Swift and Lamar released music with Jack Antonoff this year. Meanwhile, DJ Snake also claimed that he met with Rihanna’s team last summer to preview music, and he shared Selena Gomez’s unreleased 2016 demo for “Let Me Love You.” Watch clips below.

