André 3000 Shares New Blue Sun Mini-Doc, Says New Music Coming In 2025
Sunday (Nov. 17) was the one-year anniversary of André 3000’s flute album New Blue Sun, which was just nominated for Album Of The Year at the Grammys. To celebrate the anniversary, he shared a mini-doc on social media.
The mini-doc joins the album film Listen To The Sun that was released in August. Three Stacks did an interview at Camp Flog Gnaw over the weekend and revealed new music is coming next year. Also at the festival, fans jumped around in a miniature mosh-pit to the tame set, which was mostly improvised jamming. The musician also took some time onstage to share some truly meaningful words of wisdom. Watch the mini-doc and other clips below.
