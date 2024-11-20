André 3000 Shares New Blue Sun Mini-Doc, Says New Music Coming In 2025

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

News November 19, 2024 7:27 PM By Danielle Chelosky

André 3000 Shares New Blue Sun Mini-Doc, Says New Music Coming In 2025

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

News November 19, 2024 7:27 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Sunday (Nov. 17) was the one-year anniversary of André 3000’s flute album New Blue Sun, which was just nominated for Album Of The Year at the Grammys. To celebrate the anniversary, he shared a mini-doc on social media.

The mini-doc joins the album film Listen To The Sun that was released in August. Three Stacks did an interview at Camp Flog Gnaw over the weekend and revealed new music is coming next year. Also at the festival, fans jumped around in a miniature mosh-pit to the tame set, which was mostly improvised jamming. The musician also took some time onstage to share some truly meaningful words of wisdom. Watch the mini-doc and other clips below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by André Lauren Benjamin (@andre3000)

@kylesco7 Yk what hell yeah! #campfloggnaw #andre3000 #fyp ♬ original sound – Kyle Scofield

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stereogum (@stereogum)

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

As I Lay Dying Singer, Whose Bandmates All Quit Last Month, Has Now Lost The Drummer From His Schwarzenegger-Themed Thrash Side Project

2 days ago 0

Prosecutors Say Diddy Has Been Trying To Contact Witnesses Using Other Inmates’ Phone Accounts

2 days ago 0

Yes Sued Over Second Single From Recent Album After Acknowledging Infringement With First Single

5 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest