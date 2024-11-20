In June, Goat Girl shared their third album Below The Waste. Since then, the UK post-punk trio has expanded into a quartet to include new member Ruby Kyriakides, and now they’re sharing the apocalyptic slowburner “Gossip.”

“We started recording ‘Gossip’ in Ireland with John ‘Spud’ Murphy making Below The Waste but it felt more like its own thing than a part of the album,” the group explained. “We took the stems from Dublin and reworked them in London with Ruby. We wanted to lean into its electronic potential and do something quite different sonically. Lyrically, it uses natural imagery as a metaphor for contemplating hearsay and destructive behaviors.”

Earlier this month, a film about the making of the LP premiered at the Doc N Roll Film Festival in London. Watch it below along with the “Gossip” music video.