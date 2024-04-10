A couple months back, Goat Girl announced a new album, Below The Waste, which will be out in June. The London trio shared “ride around” from it at the time, and today they’ve returned with another new song, “motorway,” a spacey, incantatory track about long drives out on the road: “Slow lane drifters/ Past time listeners/ Called out shotgun/ Motion sickness/ Road to nowhere/ Doesn’t matter/ Are we staying?/ Won’t stop driving.” For the track’s music video, they collaborated with choreographer Holly Blakey.

“Goat Girl are some of the coolest and most inspiring people I’ve met recently,” Blakely shared. “We wanted to make something that had a continual exasperation to it, rooted in fantasy, slightly broken and a playful reimagining of our ride on the motorway.”

“The band spoke about these long drives they would go on as children or on tour and it reminded me of the times in my life when I’ve arrived at places, and also when I’ve left,” Blakely continued. “I suppose in those moments I’m always observing, and when I do that, I find this curiosity into my own life. I guess I wanted to exploit the privacy we assume of our anonymous lives, our obsessions, our avoidance, our need for togetherness.”

Watch and listen below.

Below The Waste is out 6/7 via Rough Trade Records.